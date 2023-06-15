SPANISH LAKE — North St. Louis County elected officials on Thursday kicked off five days of events highlighting Black culture and community in North County's inaugural Juneteenth celebration.

The events are free and run through Monday, with celebration taking the form of music, food, movies, art and a parade, said St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.

"This is to give joy to our community, to make sure that we don't give up and lose hope on ourselves," Webb said at a news conference. "That five days of Black joy is to reinvigorate us, to let us know that we are just as valuable as anybody else."

Juneteenth has been celebrated for nearly 160 years. June 19 marks the date in 1865 when people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

The North County events started Thursday with a private brunch and seminar, and continue through Monday:

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday: Community cleanup in Castle Point starting at the Empowerment House (2465 Baroness Drive)

4- 7 p.m. Friday: Watch Black Panther and Wakanda Forever at 24:1 Cinema in Pagedale (6755 Page Avenue)

7 p.m. Friday: Concert at Keoneman Park in Jennings (8397 Old Lucas and Hunt Road)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday: Ferguson Juneteenth celebration including a children's area, food trucks, vendors, live music, art and entertainment at the Plaza at 501 (501 South Florissant Road)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday: Bellefontaine Neighbors Juneteenth Celebration including trivia, talent shows, art display, vendors, food truck, a petting zoo and bounce house at the Bellefontaine Neighbors Rec Center (9669 Bellefontaine Road)

8 a.m. Sunday: Service at Shalom Church City of Peace Baptist Church in Florissant (5491 North Highway 67)

10 a.m. Sunday: Service at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Berkeley (9350 Natural Bridge Road)

1-6 p.m. Sunday: Florissant Juneteenth Music Festival at Saint Ferdinand Park (25 St. Ferdinand Park Drive)

Noon-5 p.m., Monday: Dellwood parade starts at noon followed by Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at the Dellwood Rec Center including skating, a bike and car show, vendors, live music and food trucks (10266 W. Florissant Avenue)