St. Louis officials loosen approval process for speed humps

ST. LOUIS — Under pressure from aldermen, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' administration has ended a city policy requiring a traffic study before installing speed humps on residential streets and alleys.

Nick Desideri, a spokesman for Jones, said Friday that about 150 of the traffic-slowing devices will be installed in October at the request of individual aldermen, most without the discarded traffic study requirement.

That's in addition to 500 put up over the past five years.

"It's a huge priority to make sure our streets are safe and secure for residents," Desideri said.

Under the new policy, Streets Director Jamie Wilson will still have to sign off on each location for the humps, which are gradual raised areas 3 to 4 inches high and 12 to 15 feet wide. Wilson also held the position under Jones' predecessor as mayor, Lyda Krewson.