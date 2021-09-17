St. Louis officials loosen approval process for speed humps

ST. LOUIS — Under pressure from aldermen, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' administration has ended a city policy requiring a traffic study before installing speed humps on residential streets and alleys.
Nick Desideri, a spokesman for Jones, said Friday that about 150 of the traffic-slowing devices will be installed in October at the request of individual aldermen, most without the discarded traffic study requirement.
That's in addition to 500 put up over the past five years.
"It's a huge priority to make sure our streets are safe and secure for residents," Desideri said.
Under the new policy, Streets Director Jamie Wilson will still have to sign off on each location for the humps, which are gradual raised areas 3 to 4 inches high and 12 to 15 feet wide. Wilson also held the position under Jones' predecessor as mayor, Lyda Krewson.
The traffic study requirement was imposed by the streets department under a 2016 ordinance calling on the agency to develop a centralized citywide policy for approving traffic-calming techniques. The recent change came as the Board of Aldermen has been weighing a bill that would require the streets department to install any speed hump if an alderman passed an ordinance requesting it. The board on Friday voted 20-4 to give tentative approval to the measure.
The sponsor, Sharon Tyus, 1st Ward, and other supporters complained that the traffic studies had delayed installation of some speed humps for two years or more.
"More aldermen can have their own say in what happens in their community," Tyus said.
Tyus, a Jones ally, said she still wants to pass the bill despite the Jones administration's decision to scrap the traffic study requirement. She said her measure would prevent mayors from rejecting a speed hump "just because you are not in favor" with the administration in charge at the time.
Two opponents, Megan Green, 15th Ward, and Heather Navarro, 28th Ward, said traffic-calming efforts should be decided by traffic experts. Green said the bill would add to the city's "hodgepodge" traffic strategy varying from ward to ward.