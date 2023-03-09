ST. LOUIS — City officials are set to clear a homeless encampment along the riverfront here Friday, saying they've finally gotten the resources together to offer housing and other resources to the residents.

Notice of the eviction was posted last week, 10 months after a previous attempt fizzled because of lack of housing options. Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said city staff have been going to the camp for several weeks to meet with camp residents, identify their needs and offer help.

Dunne said that 19 people have accepted offers of housing so far and left the area, which has generally been home to 20-25 campers on any given night.

"This sets people on a path to permanent housing," he said.

St. Louis has struggled to address homelessness on the riverfront and its downtown area for years. A decade ago, three encampments along the Mississippi prompted similar concerns before they were deemed a public health risk and cleared — and even then, a smaller camp popped up the following year.

The current riverfront encampment, under the pavilion where The Admiral riverboat once moored, came onto the public radar in late 2021. At first, the city left it alone, saying shelters were full. In April 2022, officials started moving to clear it along with three other encampments, citing health and safety concerns. But the riverfront encampment was spared, and so its residents have continued to share the area with tourists, residents and office workers on the Landing.

Until now. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, only a handful of riverfront residents were outside tents in the riverfront camp. But they said roughly a dozen residents remain, and will have no place to go this weekend.

"It's a kick in the face," said a 54-year-old woman identifying herself as "Mama D."

Devin Day, 52, said the clearing was another move in a never-ending shell game. There will just be another camp somewhere else in the area, he said.

"You can't stop people," Day said. "We're with Jesus."

Homeless advocacy group Tent Mission STL is planning to demonstrate Friday against the move.

In a statement earlier this week, the group blamed the decision to clear the encampment on "downtown corporate interests" and called on the mayor to make good on campaign promises to change the city's approach to homelessness.

"When people lose their way, it is our responsibility to check them," the group said in a statement.