St. Louis officials reject inmate claims of mistreatment, demand for access to Justice Center

UPDATED at 5 p.m. Thursday with city rejecting request to tour downtown jail.

ST. LOUIS — City officials on Thursday rebuffed a demand by American Civil Liberties Union, the public defender’s office and advocacy groups for access to the City Justice Center to ensure that inmates were being treated humanely, calling claims that inmates were denied food, water and heat for days "flawed" and "unsupported."

The letter from City Counselor Michael Garvin, says inmates are protected from the coronavirus, and are provided with special menus for those who are diabetic, lactose intolerant or vegetarians. An automated heating system keeps the jail at 72 degrees, the letter says.

Wednesday's letter, which was also authored by the Arch City Defenders civil rights law firm and the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University says inmates and their lawyers were painting "a very different picture from that advanced by the city" in the days since Saturday's riot on the jail's fourth floor.

It threatened civil action if they're denied entry to the jail's housing units and common areas. It wasn't immediately clear what the advocacy groups would do Thursday.