St. Louis officials reject inmate claims of mistreatment, demand for access to Justice Center
Prisoners break windows, set fires at city jail

Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis City Justice Center after fires were set at the jail on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

UPDATED at 5 p.m. Thursday with city rejecting request to tour downtown jail.

ST. LOUIS — City officials on Thursday rebuffed a demand by American Civil Liberties Union, the public defender’s office and advocacy groups for access to the City Justice Center to ensure that inmates were being treated humanely, calling claims that inmates were denied food, water and heat for days "flawed" and "unsupported."

The letter from City Counselor Michael Garvin, says inmates are protected from the coronavirus, and are provided with special menus for those who are diabetic, lactose intolerant or vegetarians. An automated heating system keeps the jail at 72 degrees, the letter says.

Wednesday's letter, which was also authored by the Arch City Defenders civil rights law firm and the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University says inmates and their lawyers were painting "a very different picture from that advanced by the city" in the days since Saturday's riot on the jail's fourth floor.

It threatened civil action if they're denied entry to the jail's housing units and common areas. It wasn't immediately clear what the advocacy groups would do Thursday.

Inmates have for months complained that not enough precautions were being taken to protect them from the spread of COVID-19, the letter said. "These concerns have only escalated, and conditions worsened, since the protest this weekend," the letter continues. "We have received first-person reports of some people in CJC going over 72 hours without being provided with food or water, the very most basic necessities of life."

Some inmates have been forced to sleep on the floor without any bedding and areas of the downtown jail have sewage on the floor, the letter said. The ACLU and others also criticize conditions at the city's second jail, the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, where they say there's also filthy conditions and little to no heat as temperatures plummet.

The CJC over the course of several weeks has been the scene of at least three disturbances, with the most serious last Saturday when inmates on the fourth floor were able to jimmy their locks, slip their cells and gain access to hallways and exterior windows. The unrest and damage was captured in cellphone recordings by onlookers outside the CJC and broadly shared on social platforms.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

