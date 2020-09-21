St. Louis officials seek more aid for small businesses hurt by pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed on Monday called for an additional $1 million in city grants to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, Steve Conway, a top aide to Mayor Lyda Krewson, said she wants to expand the program as well.

Reed asked that the money be added to the $4 million already allocated to issue $5,000 grants to 800 small businesses. The extra money would help an additional 200 small businesses, Reed said.

"As the coronavirus continues to spread in our area, it is critical that we continue to help as many businesses as we can to stay afloat," Reed said in a statement.

Conway, the Krewson aide, said her administration will try to come up with additional money to expand the program. He said that would be considered along with other pressing coronavirus-related needs.

So far, Conway said, 750 of 1,449 applications submitted to city development officials have been approved for the grants and that checks have been sent to 646 of the businesses. In all, 800 businesses will be aided by the $4 million allocation, he said.