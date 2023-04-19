ST. LOUIS — City officials offered the first look on Wednesday at their spending plans for the next fiscal year.

The $1.3 billion proposal, intended to take effect in July, contains roughly $90 million in new spending, a 7% increase.

Budget Director Paul Payne said that includes about $18 million to cover raises worth thousands of dollars each for police officers as required by a new labor contract, and in the fire department, as required by the city charter. It also adds money to cover 3% increases for the rest of city employees, as it did last year.

And Payne highlighted an $8 million increase in pension costs partially driven by recent downturns in the financial markets, plus $4 million to upgrade the city's aging storm siren system.

He said he expects the city to pay about $3.6 million more to its contractor for trash disposal, a difference at least partially driven by the rising cost of recycling.

On the other side of the ledger, Payne said revenues for the current fiscal year are on track to exceed expectations. Receipts from earnings, sales, restaurant and hotel taxes are all up this year. But there have been some signs of weakness in the past three months, and with predictions of a slowdown looming, Payne said he expected receipts to be mostly flat in the coming year.

Payne presented the plan to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green and Aldermanic President Megan Green on Wednesday afternoon in the first step of a months-long process. Jones, Green and Green, who together form the city's top fiscal body, will hold a public hearing on the proposal Friday. They will then vote on the proposal Monday. Once approved, the budget can move to the Board of Aldermen for hearings, amendments and further discussion.

The board will then have until the end of June to pass a budget. If it fails to do so, the plan passed by Jones, Green and Green will take effect.

Residents who want to weigh in at Friday's public hearing will have to pre-register by noon Thursday. They can do that calling 314-622-4245 or emailing the board secretary, Stephanie Green, at GreenSte@stlouis-mo.gov, and including their names, addresses, email addresses and a brief description of what they want to say.