St. Louis opens applications for youth summer jobs

ST. LOUIS — The city is funding summer jobs for St. Louis youth through a program that will include 8-week paid positions and workshops for professional development.

Applications for positions opened Monday, the city announced. The jobs are located in city departments such as libraries and government agencies.

The program, run by the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE), is part of a new group of initiatives, including free summer camps, that the city says will help reduce violence and provide employment opportunities for kids.

Fredrecka McGlown, SLATE's executive director, said the organization is doing its part to "keep our youth safe and productive this summer."

Applicants must live in the City of St. Louis and be 14-24 years old or live in a household with less than $69,000 in annual income.

Funding for the program comes from the American Rescue act and local and state government.