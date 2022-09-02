 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

St. Louis paints colorful crosswalks on the Hill. But could they be a hazard?

  • 0
New crosswalks on the Hill

The city recently unveiled a slew of new crosswalks on the Hill with the red, white and green pattern of the Italian flag in honor of the neighborhood's immigration history. The art flies in the face of federal regulations. (Courtesy photo)

ST. LOUIS — The city is celebrating its rich Italian heritage on the Hill — and bucking federal guidelines and its own past practices to do it.

St. Louis recently unveiled new crosswalks painted with the red, white and green pattern of the Italian flag, as well as a larger recreation of the banner in the middle of the intersection of Wilson and Marconi avenues.

City officials said it would be both an eye-catching homage and way to slow traffic and keep pedestrians safe.

The Federal Highway Administration takes a different view of such projects. Officials there have for years warned that they can be dangerous distractions for drivers and pedestrians. 

The art could distract from the outer white lines that show a pedestrian where the crosswalk is, the rationale goes. A pedestrian might stop in the middle of the street to admire the art.

People are also reading…

"Crosswalk art is actually contrary to the goal of increased safety and most likely could be a contributing factor to a false sense of security for both motorists and pedestrians," the agency wrote in a 2013 memo.

Back in 2016, the city agreed. It banned new artwork and said it would let existing examples, like a rainbow in the Grove and fleur-de-lis at Tower Grove and Magnolia avenues, fade away.

"It’s probably an ultra-conservative approach when it comes to safety, which is fine," said Jamie Wilson, then the city's bike/pedestrian coordinator. 

But other cities have been painting away. Seattle installed dozens of crosswalks with rainbow stripes and other geometric designs, and started encouraging residents to submit their own ideas for new ones. Buffalo installed crosswalks that looked like piano keys. Officials in Ames, Iowa, painted crosswalks with the colors of the gay, nonbinary and transgender pride flags before an annual LGBTQ pride festival in 2019. 

And earlier this year, Bloomberg Philanthropies released a study of crosswalks in East Coast cities that suggested they could help limit crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists.

"What we know now," said city spokesman Nick Dunne, "is that brightly colored crosswalks actually do help."

The highway administration's standards could also change. The agency is working on an update to its rulebook and reviewing more than 35,000 public comments. But current standards remain in place while that process runs its course.

Meanwhile, Alderman Joe Vollmer said people in the Hill neighborhood he represents are enjoying the new crosswalks. Drivers are stopping to get a better look, he said. And pedestrians like what they're seeing, too. 

On Friday afternoon, Darien Camie, of Kirkwood, pulled out his phone to take a picture of artwork before heading into Milo's Bocce Garden. 

He said he'd heard about the issue with the federal guidelines but didn't pay them much mind. 

"I think it's awesome," he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News