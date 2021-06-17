St. Louis parking fees, fines likely to increase following COVID-19 revenue drop

ST. LOUIS — To help dig out of a coronavirus-spurred fiscal hole, city parking officials plan to raise parking meter fees and boost fines for various violations next fall.
At Treasurer Adam Layne's request, the city Parking Commission on Wednesday voted to increase the charge at meters citywide by 50 cents an hour, beginning in October.
Meters with current fees of $1.50, mostly downtown, would jump to $2. Meters in other areas would increase to $1.50.
On the penalty side, people who park at an expired meter would face a fine of $20, up from $15. Violations that now trigger a $25 fine, such as parking in a no-parking zone, would jump to $30.
The penalty for a third level of violation, now set at $40, would increase to $45. Among those are double-parking, blocking an intersection or an alley and impairing the flow of traffic, according to the treasurer's website.
Layne said the increases, the first since 2015, wouldn't solve all of the parking operation's revenue woes, but "it's a start."
"This isn't a money grab," Layne told the commission at a meeting last week.
Together, the two sets of increases and other changes would generate additional revenue in the coming fiscal year of more than $2 million.
The office's chief fiscal officer, Michelle Smart, said because of the business downturn spurred by COVID-19, city parking revenues were down about $11 million from what was expected for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
In addition, she said, there was a $5 million shortfall in the previous fiscal year due to the first few months of the pandemic.
Layne said the downturn in revenue from city meters, garages and lots was due to many people working from home, businesses closing or seeing fewer customers and a sharp decline in public events such as concerts and sports.
Things have started to come back in recent months, officials said, but usage of parking facilities still is far below normal.
"We are still struggling," Layne told an aldermanic committee this week. "We are burning through our reserves at a fast rate."
The Board of Aldermen on Thursday gave preliminary approval to the parking commission's budget, which is based in part on the increases in fees and fines.
To further help the parking agency, one commission member, Alderman Sharon Tyus, said she would ask the city Board of Estimate and Apportionment to return some parking fund money sent to the city's general fund in recent years.
Last year, for example, the commission over then-Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones' objection shifted $5 million from the parking fund to buttress the city's general reserves because of the coronavirus-spurred slowdown.