St. Louis parking fees, fines likely to increase following COVID-19 revenue drop

The office's chief fiscal officer, Michelle Smart, said because of the business downturn spurred by COVID-19, city parking revenues were down about $11 million from what was expected for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

In addition, she said, there was a $5 million shortfall in the previous fiscal year due to the first few months of the pandemic.

Layne said the downturn in revenue from city meters, garages and lots was due to many people working from home, businesses closing or seeing fewer customers and a sharp decline in public events such as concerts and sports.

Things have started to come back in recent months, officials said, but usage of parking facilities still is far below normal.

"We are still struggling," Layne told an aldermanic committee this week. "We are burning through our reserves at a fast rate."

The Board of Aldermen on Thursday gave preliminary approval to the parking commission's budget, which is based in part on the increases in fees and fines.

To further help the parking agency, one commission member, Alderman Sharon Tyus, said she would ask the city Board of Estimate and Apportionment to return some parking fund money sent to the city's general fund in recent years.