St. Louis parking meter fees to increase Friday by 50 cents an hour

ST. LOUIS — Starting Friday, motorists will have to pay 50 cents more an hour at St. Louis parking meters and also will face higher fines for parking violations.

Meters with current fees of $1.50 in downtown and other high-demand areas will jump to $2 an hour. In other areas, the fee will increase to $1.50.

On the penalty side, people who park at an expired meter or in a street-cleaning area will face a fine of $20, up from $15.

Violations that now trigger a $25 fine, such as parking in a no-parking zone, increase to $30. The penalty for a third level of violation, now set at $40, will increase to $45.

The city Parking Commission approved the increases, the first since 2015, in June at the request of City Treasurer Adam Layne, whose office runs parking operations.

The added revenue is aimed at helping the parking operation recover from financial reverses during the coronavirus-related business downturn.

