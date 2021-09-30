St. Louis redistricting petitioners fail in bid for February election but get enough signatures for a later vote

ST. LOUIS — Petitioners got enough signatures of registered voters to spur an election next year on turning over ward redistricting to a new independent commission but it might be too late to affect the current process, city election officials announced Thursday.

The city Election Board said the number of names verified didn't qualify the proposition to go on the ballot at a special election in February, which had been the petition group's goal.

However, the lesser number they did get will allow the measure to go before voters at an election later next year.

Gary Stoff, the election board's Republican director, said the city charter requires that the proposition go on the ballot at the next available election.

He said the board would consult its attorney on whether that would be on Aug. 2, the date of the state primary and the next regularly scheduled public vote in St. Louis, or on April 5.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No election is currently planned in the city in April but it is one of the dates allowed under state law for local elections.