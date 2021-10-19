St. Louis plans job fair as part of effort to fill 1,000 vacancies

ST. LOUIS — While a $3,000 sign-up bonus for new Refuse Division workers has helped fill most openings in that agency, the city still has about 1,000 job vacancies of various types and will hold a job fair Wednesday to try to get more applicants.

Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said all but about five refuse openings have been filled since the special bonus began last summer.

As a result, he said, the division expects to resume sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas separate pickups of trash and recycled items in parts of the city where alley dumpsters are used. Many of the new refuse employees are still undergoing training, Dunne said.

The Wednesday job fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be at the Wesley House Association, 4507 Lee Avenue. The event will be co-sponsored by the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, the city Parks and Recreation Department and Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, in whose 21st Ward the fair will be held.

Dunne said while the parks agency will have a heavy presence at the event, applications for other city jobs also will be accepted. The $3,000 bonus to people hired by the Refuse Division is still being offered, Dunne said.

