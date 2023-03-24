ST. LOUIS — The city plans to clear another riverfront homeless encampment on Friday, but there was no movement at the the site just before 6 p.m.

Residents of the encampment, just north of Laclede's Landing, near North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Carr Street, said they were told Friday that they needed to leave.

Homeless advocates and protesters were at the encampment Friday evening, as were dump trucks, a bulldozer and police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.