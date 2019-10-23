ST. LOUIS — The city will soon begin removing about 2,000 potentially dangerous dead and diseased trees across the city.
The city Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted Wednesday to approve a $1 million contract with Memphis, Tennessee-based Michael’s Tree & Loader Service to take down the trees between this fall and next summer.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said the contract will allow the city Forestry Division to deal with a backlog of dangerous trees spurred by continuing vacancies in the city’s own tree-trimming jobs and concerns over deficient city equipment.
The trees are in public right-of-way areas and their health has been determined by certified arborists.
“We need a catch-up here before a tree limb does some serious damage,” she said.
Krewson said the firm’s bid was significantly lower than those submitted by rival companies. She said the city plans to plant new trees when possible in place of the ones to be removed.