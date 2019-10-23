Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis begins Ash tree removal

Jacob Hostetter with H2 Construction LLC, removes a dead Ash tree branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in the 5200 block of Waterman Avenue. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — The city will soon begin removing about 2,000 potentially dangerous dead and diseased trees across the city.

The city Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted Wednesday to approve a $1 million contract with Memphis, Tennessee-based Michael’s Tree & Loader Service to take down the trees between this fall and next summer.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said the contract will allow the city Forestry Division to deal with a backlog of dangerous trees spurred by continuing vacancies in the city’s own  tree-trimming jobs and concerns over deficient city equipment.

The trees are in public right-of-way areas and their health has been determined by certified arborists.

“We need a catch-up here before a tree limb does some serious damage,” she said.

Krewson said the firm’s bid was significantly lower than those submitted by rival companies. She said the city plans to plant new trees when possible in place of the ones to be removed.

Download PDF City to remove about 2,000 trees

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.