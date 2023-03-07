ST. LOUIS — Progressive Democrats looking to tighten their grip on the Board of Aldermen this spring saw mixed results in the first round of voting Tuesday.

Candidates backed by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Aldermanic President Megan Green in wards key to tightening their grip on City Hall will all advance to the general election. But none of them claimed the top spot in their ward Tuesday, and at least one of them has a lot of ground to make up.

The top two vote-getters in each ward still have another month to make their case to voters before the general election April 4. And turnout was low, with just 12.6% of registered voters casting ballots. If more people show up in a month, things could change.

But for now, at least one of progressives' most vocal critics appears likely to return to the board emboldened, and leaders may have to work a little harder to continue advancing an agenda aimed at fighting crime with social services, tackling racial inequities, and lifting up the poor.

Results aside, Tuesday marked a milestone in a historic overhaul of the board. Next month, it will meet with 14 aldermen after more than a century with 28.

12th Ward

If Tuesday's results from the northside 12th Ward were any indication, the new board will include Alderman Sharon Tyus, one of the progressives' loudest critics.

With 62.9% of the vote, she led a five-way race in the ward, which runs from the northern border of the Central West End to north of Calvary Cemetery. Businesswoman Tashara Earl, who was endorsed by Green and Jones, finished second, but with only 35.8% of the vote.

Jones, Green and their allies entered the race hoping to silence Tyus. Tyus has harshly criticized Jones' $500 checks program and lampooned the administration's struggles with trash pickup. And at the board, she has proposed extraordinary restrictions on Green's power to control the flow of legislation and helped kill her effort to send more ward infrastructure money to the North Side, saying it would break a longstanding promise to voters to distribute the dollars equally.

Earl has cast herself as someone who can move past personal disagreements and get more money and resources into her ward.

14th Ward

In the 14th Ward, which includes the near northeast side and part of downtown, Ebony Washington, a realtor with ties to the influential Hubbard family, led the pack with 39.8% of the vote, just ahead of State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, the progressive endorsed by Jones and Green, at 37.4%.

Aldermen Brandon Bosley, of Hyde Park, and James Page, of downtown, who Green and Jones hoped to replace, were eliminated.

Page's defeat comes just two years after he won the old 5th Ward seat with progressives' backing. Retired from a career in finance at the U.S. Postal Service, Page billed himself as a hard worker who listened to the community — he even sat on the board of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. But he raised eyebrows late last year when he cast a vote against a Jones-backed plan to send monthly $500 checks to lower-income families.

Bosley's defeat caps a series of dismal episodes for a scion of a Black political dynasty. Recent news stories have implicated him in a federal bribery investigation, and in a hit-and-run accident that he allegedly tried to cover up in December. Bosley has not been charged with a crime in either instance, and denied his involvement.

4th Ward

The 4th Ward on the southwest side was also close. Moderate Alderman Joe Vaccaro led Alderman Bret Narayan, who has been endorsed by Green, by less than 2 percentage points.

Progressives are looking to unseat Vaccaro following years of him lambasting efforts to reduce the police budget, ramp up oversight of officers, and close the city's old Workhouse jail on the far northside. If Vaccaro were unseated, he could be replaced as chairman of the board’s Public Safety Committee, which oversees legislation related to such issues.

Narayan, for his part, resists the progressive label, but applauded the activists who forced the Workhouse issue, and backed Jones’ plan for a civilian-run agency to investigate allegations of police misconduct and mete out discipline, over the strenuous objections of police groups.

Other results

1st Ward: Alderman Anne Schweitzer, 54%. Tony Kirchner, 50%. Matthew Kortraba, 19%.

2nd Ward: Alderman Tom Oldenburg, 59%. Phill Menendez, 36%. Katie Bellis, 28%.

3rd Ward: Alderman Shane Cohn, unopposed.

5th Ward: Alderman Joe Vollmer, 64%. Helen Petty, 41%.

6th Ward: Daniela Velázquez, 66%. Jennifer Florida, 40%.

7th Ward: Alisha Sonnier, 61%. Jon-Pierre Mitchom, 40%. Cedric "C-Sharp" Redmon, 35%.

8th Ward: Alderman Cara Spencer, 74%. Ken Ortmann, 29%. Shedrick Kelley, 25%.

10th Ward: Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard, 61%. Emmett Coleman, 48%.

11th Ward: Alderman Laura Keys, 70%. Carla "Coffee" Wright, 38%.

12th Ward: Alderman Sharon Tyus, 63%. Tashara Earl, 36%. Yolanda Brown, 30%. Darron Collins-Bey, 14%. Walter Rush, 7%.

13th Ward: Alderman Pam Boyd, 54%. Alderman Norma Walker, 37%. Alderman Lisa Middlebrook, 28%.

The elections were the latest to use St. Louis' recently adopted "approval voting" system, which allows primary voters to cast ballots for as many candidates as they want, and sends the top two vote-getters to a traditional, winner-take-all general election.