St. Louis protesters march against Israeli annexation plans

ST. LOUIS — A group of about 100 people marched through downtown Friday protesting Israel's plans to annex more land in the occupied West Bank and U.S. support for the move.
Demonstrators marched down Washington Avenue and briefly blocked the intersection with Tucker Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., though traffic was light due to the Independence Day holiday. Demonstrators then walked down Tucker and then Market Street carrying "Free Palestine" and "Jews against Israeli apartheid" signs.
"Enough is enough," said Neveen Ayesh, of American Muslims for Palestine, one of the organizers. "Until there's justice for Palestinians there can be no negotiation."
The rally was planned in response to Israeli annexations of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank that could have started Wednesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's annexation plan was part of a Trump administration-backed blueprint that could allow Israel to begin to annex as much as 30% of the territory Israel seized following the 1967 war with its Arab neighbors. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not move forward with the annexation Wednesday, and details of Israel's future plans are unclear.
Outside of the U.S., international pressure has mounted against such a move, with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging Israel on Wednesday not to move ahead with the annexation. Some believe Netanyahu's window for such a move could close if President Donald Trump is not reelected.
Participant Yael Shomroni, who is Jewish, said she emigrated from Israel to the U.S. 20 years ago because of the "apartheid" in the country.
"I hope people also decide that Palestinian lives matter," she said. "I think we are going in that direction, but it depends on who the next (U.S.) president is."
Organizers said the action was partly inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. Cori Bush, who is running against U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay, D-University City, in the Democratic primary for Missouri's 1st District, told those gathered on Kiener Plaza Black Americans and Palestinians both "understand what it's like when people are afraid of you for the way you look."
Co-organizer Rachel Brown said she'd "like to feel hope" after Israel didn't move ahead with the annexation Wednesday. But she said without more international pressure or sanctions that tarnish Israel's image as a liberal democracy — similar to the actions that forced South Africa to dismantle apartheid — she worries there won't be an impetus to end the West Bank occupation.
Friday's rally comes as a bill sponsored by Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, sits on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's desk that could penalize public entities from contracting with companies that participate in boycotts of Israeli goods or services.
Gov. Mike Parson should veto a bill that would ban state contracts to businesses that honor the international boycott of Israel.
Moji Sidiqi, with Regional Muslim Action Network, said she wouldn't be surprised if Israel still moves forward with annexation. But she noted the international pressure against it.
"It's now a global issue," she said.
