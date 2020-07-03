St. Louis protesters march against Israeli annexation plans

ST. LOUIS — A group of about 100 people marched through downtown Friday protesting Israel's plans to annex more land in the occupied West Bank and U.S. support for the move.

Demonstrators marched down Washington Avenue and briefly blocked the intersection with Tucker Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., though traffic was light due to the Independence Day holiday. Demonstrators then walked down Tucker and then Market Street carrying "Free Palestine" and "Jews against Israeli apartheid" signs.

"Enough is enough," said Neveen Ayesh, of American Muslims for Palestine, one of the organizers. "Until there's justice for Palestinians there can be no negotiation."

The rally was planned in response to Israeli annexations of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank that could have started Wednesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's annexation plan was part of a Trump administration-backed blueprint that could allow Israel to begin to annex as much as 30% of the territory Israel seized following the 1967 war with its Arab neighbors. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not move forward with the annexation Wednesday, and details of Israel's future plans are unclear.