St. Louis puts 'Shoot em' up Shell' on trial, calls for yearlong shutdown

ST. LOUIS — City officials put a notorious gas station in north St. Louis on trial Friday and called for it to be shut down for a year.

They cast the Shell station at 2800 North Florissant Avenue as a crime magnet that attracts drug dealing, robberies and shootings. They claimed the station's owners have shirked responsibility, refusing to hire full-time security, and that the only proper remedy is to board it up.

"They have to be held accountable," said Georgeanna Ekpo, an assistant city counselor.

The nuisance hearing came after years of complaints from neighbors who call the station the "Shoot 'em up Shell," and say it has traumatized the surrounding area. Those complaints grew louder after police shot and killed a 16-year-old boy there last month.

Chuck Billings, the attorney for station owner IBM Realty, dismissed the allegations as misguided. He said the store didn't invite criminal behavior, but that it was inevitable in a high-crime area. He added that employees routinely called police to report crimes and cooperate with investigations. Shutting down the station, he said, would just mean another boarded-up building in north St. Louis.

"It wouldn't change one thing about crime in that neighborhood," he said.

Hearing officer Tom Yarbrough did not immediately rule on the city's request Friday. He said he could be waiting on transcripts of the hearing for two weeks, and would need additional time to craft his decision.

Opposition to the Shell station dates back at least to 2017, when some of its owners, including Mohammed Almuttan, were indicted in federal court on charges of selling counterfeit cigarettes and synthetic drugs. Almuttan was later an informant in a federal bribery case against three former members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

The city issued the store its first nuisance in 2018, citing issues with fights, cuttings, drugs and other unruly behavior.

But on Friday, Ekpo, the city attorney, focused her case and her witnesses on the past two years.

Police officers testified about how people had been shot at while sitting in their cars, walking across the lot, and running away. There was the time they found a woman lying on the floor in the store, in and out of consciousness, suffering from gunshot wounds to her legs. And there was the time they found a man fatally shot in the face.

Janet Sanders, who owns a metalworking business near the station, described the brutal aftermath of the incidents: victims bleeding and suffering, loved ones distraught with stress and grief. "There's been a lot of times when I've had to hold people," she said.

She said she feared for her safety, too: One time, one of the bullets from a shooting came through her workshop door.

"If we had been in there at the time," she said, "it would have hit us."

Ekpo also asked officers whether security might have made a difference, and multiple officers said yes.

"Who knows how many shootings could have been avoided?" Ekpo asked.

Billings pushed back on several points.

He made note of every time police said their investigations were aided by reviewing security tape provided by gas station employees. After one officer talked about an incident where someone had their car stolen after leaving it running in the station's parking lot, Billings asked if there was anything the gas station owners could have done about that. The officer said he didn't think so.

Billings also said it was unreasonable to expect full-time security at the station, and he said that when his clients tried, the firm they used struggled to make people available.

Ekpo took umbrage at that last point. She said the city had provided the station with a list of contractors eight or nine pages long and the station hadn't made a real effort.