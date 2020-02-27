You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis real estate executive named to Bi-State board
0 comments

St. Louis real estate executive named to Bi-State board

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Metro warns of delays

A Metro bus driver leaves the 14th Street and Clark Avenue transit station on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Nate Johnson, an executive at Redkey Realty Leaders, has been named by Gov. Mike Parson to the board of the Bi-State Development Agency.

If the appointment wins state Senate confirmation, Johnson, of St. Louis, will replace Aliah Holman, whose term expired. Under state law, she continues to serve until a successor is approved.

The 10-member board, made up of five each from Missouri and Illinois, oversees the Metro transit system and other enterprises.

0 comments

Tags

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports