St. Louis Recorder names new center for scandal-plagued predecessor

ST. LOUIS — When Michael Butler announced he was running to unseat longtime Recorder of Deeds Sharon Carpenter four years ago, he said his campaign was about bringing a “new face” and a “new day” to City Hall.

But on Tuesday, the newly reelected Butler honored the old guard, dedicating a new citizen service center to his predecessor.

The new center brings together records once handled in different offices and offers people waiting in line for service plush armchairs in place of old wooden benches. And it will bear the name of Carpenter, who Butler said “devoted her life to the public good,” led efforts to modernize record-keeping in the office, and issued the state’s first same-sex marriage licenses in her 38 years in office.

Carpenter’s final years, however, were more controversial.

In 2014, she was temporarily forced from office for breaking the state’s nepotism law by hiring her great-nephew for contract work. Then an internal review linked her chief deputy to a process that hired the chief deputy’s son’s construction company to remodel the recorder’s office.

Carpenter was reelected anyway.

But she soon drew new headlines with a request for a $700 monthly vehicle allowance or a new city-provided car. She eventually rescinded the request after reports surfaced that her husband had two accidents while driving her previous city vehicle.

The next year, the state auditor blasted Carpenter’s office for inappropriate use of public money, including $2,378 spent on rugs for Carpenter’s private office.

Butler brushed that all aside in a brief interview Tuesday.

“She should not be judged on the last couple of years of her 38-year career,” he said. “That doesn’t erase the innovation of the previous years.”