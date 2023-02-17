ST. LOUIS — Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler says he plans to resign as state Democratic Party chair at the end of the month.

In an email to party members Thursday, Butler said he had recently received new investment in his business, which runs a bar in the Grove, and needed to dedicate more of his time to it.

A spokesman for Butler's city office said he would continue as the city's recorder of deeds.

Butler was just re-elected to a second, two-year term as state party chair in December despite accusations from some in the party that he'd failed to adequately support candidates and disrespected leaders in rural areas. Butler denied the charges.

The shake-up follows mixed results for the state party in the most recent election cycle. House Democrats had their best election night in years in November, picking up three seats. But the party's candidates lost big in races for U.S. Senate and state auditor, giving Republicans control of every statewide-elected office.