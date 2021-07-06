St. Louis' Reed: add $72 million to mayor's stimulus plan, including $5 million for police overtime

Reed had voted against Jones’ budget shift because of the overtime issue.

Asked about Reed's new police proposal, Dunne said only that the administration is reviewing the federal guidelines for how localities can use the latest round of pandemic aid.

President Joe Biden last month said cities experiencing an increase in gun violence could use pandemic money to hire police and pay their overtime.

Reed’s development package includes $20 million to renovate dilapidated or abandoned buildings or develop vacant land and $33 million to aid four north side commercial corridors along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, North Grand Boulevard and West Florissant and Natural Bridge avenues.

While Reed’s bill includes money Jones set aside for “intentional encampments” for homeless people, it bars them from being located in 10 of the city’s 28 wards as requested by their individual aldermen.

The outdoor camps would be for people who won't go to traditional shelters.

Reed's bill also has a conflict of interest provision that would prohibit any money from going to organizations with employees or board members on Jones' stimulus advisory panel.