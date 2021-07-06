St. Louis' Reed: add $72 million to mayor's stimulus plan, including $5 million for police overtime

ST. LOUIS — An extra $5 million for police overtime pay and $53 million in additional economic development efforts would be covered by a federal pandemic aid plan submitted Tuesday by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.
The proposal, an alternative to the proposal announced June 15 by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, is expected to go before an aldermanic committee Wednesday and the full Board of Aldermen on Friday.
In all, the $153 million package is almost double the $81.4 million plan outlined by the mayor, which was based largely on recommendations from a stimulus advisory panel she appointed.
Mary Goodman, Reed’s legislative director, said the vast majority of Jones’ proposals are included in Reed’s bill.
An exception, she said, was $5 million targeted by the mayor for lump-sum payments to certain low-income and unemployed residents.
Goodman and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, chairman of the aldermanic panel reviewing the issue, said some committee members were concerned that Jones’ office had yet to spell out how people would be selected for those payments.
A mayoral aide had said officials here were reviewing how other cities ran such programs to see what worked best.
“Everything else she had in her ... proposal is in this proposal,” Goodman said.
Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Jones, complained that Reed's proposal "takes $5 million in direct cash assistance right out of the pockets of St. Louis families."
However, he added that "we're happy to see that most of our priorities are in there."
That includes $3 million for efforts to step up COVID-19 vaccinations in the city, $12.4 million to help residents pay rent and utility bills and $2.5 million to cover mortgage payments.
The $5 million for police overtime that Reed wants added essentially would replace $4 million deleted at Jones’ request from police allocations in the city's regular 2021-2022 city budget.
That budget, which shifted the funds to affordable housing, homeless services and other items, went into effect Thursday.
Some of the $4 million, earmarked for 98 long-vacant police officer positions that the city has been unable to fill, had instead been used over the years for overtime that exceeded amounts budgeted for that purpose.
Reed had voted against Jones’ budget shift because of the overtime issue.
Asked about Reed's new police proposal, Dunne said only that the administration is reviewing the federal guidelines for how localities can use the latest round of pandemic aid.
President Joe Biden last month said cities experiencing an increase in gun violence could use pandemic money to hire police and pay their overtime.
Reed’s development package includes $20 million to renovate dilapidated or abandoned buildings or develop vacant land and $33 million to aid four north side commercial corridors along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, North Grand Boulevard and West Florissant and Natural Bridge avenues.
While Reed’s bill includes money Jones set aside for “intentional encampments” for homeless people, it bars them from being located in 10 of the city’s 28 wards as requested by their individual aldermen.
The outdoor camps would be for people who won't go to traditional shelters.
Reed's bill also has a conflict of interest provision that would prohibit any money from going to organizations with employees or board members on Jones' stimulus advisory panel.
The city is set to get $517 million in federal money over two years under a plan passed by Congress earlier this year. About $249 million already has been received by the city.
Jones had wanted to allocate $81.4 million of the $249 million immediately for direct relief for people and businesses hurt by the pandemic and take a bit longer to decide how to allocate the rest. Reed wants aldermen to assign more of the $249 million now.
The city Board of Estimate and Apportionment, the city's top fiscal body, voted last week to endorse Jones' version. If aldermen endorse Reed's plan, the spending could end up in negotiations between the two boards.
This article was updated at 5 p.m. to include comments from mayor's office