St. Louis region hits infection milestone, says task force chief

The St. Louis region has passed a coronavirus milestone.
On average, each person with the disease here now infects less than one other person, Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said in his daily briefing on Saturday.
If the computer models are correct, Garza said, the area should move past the peak of initial cases in the next several days. After that, the rate of infection should begin gradually to drop.
At the time of the area's first recorded case of COVID-19 on March 8, the reproduction factor was greater than 5 — that is, each infected person passed the disease on to more than five other people, Garza said.
When the stay-at-home order was issued on March 23, the reproduction factor was about 2. Each infected person passed the disease on to about two other people.
Initial estimates pegged the local infection rate's peak at this week, Garza said. But he cautioned that the peak can only be determined in hindsight.
"The virus will let us know when the peak has occurred," he said.
The pandemic task force takes information from all of the largest area hospital systems, including BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital.
Garza announced that those hospital groups had 652 coronavirus patients Saturday, down from 701 the day before but still significantly above the numbers seen earlier this month. Of those hospitalized patients, 159 were in intensive care, down from 168 on Friday. One hundred eighteen were on ventilators, up slightly from 114 on Friday.
The good news, Garza said, is that 48 more patients were discharged from those hospitals, bringing the total of discharged patients to 1,082.
Garza credited the declining numbers to continued efforts by residents to maintain social distancing.
"This has been an incredible sacrifice. The economic and humanitarian cost — people out of work, lost wages, small businesses closed — is staggering. But the sacrifice has saved many thousands of lives," he said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.