St. Louis region hits infection milestone, says task force chief

The St. Louis region has passed a coronavirus milestone.

On average, each person with the disease here now infects less than one other person, Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said in his daily briefing on Saturday.

If the computer models are correct, Garza said, the area should move past the peak of initial cases in the next several days. After that, the rate of infection should begin gradually to drop.

At the time of the area's first recorded case of COVID-19 on March 8, the reproduction factor was greater than 5 — that is, each infected person passed the disease on to more than five other people, Garza said.

When the stay-at-home order was issued on March 23, the reproduction factor was about 2. Each infected person passed the disease on to about two other people.

Initial estimates pegged the local infection rate's peak at this week, Garza said. But he cautioned that the peak can only be determined in hindsight.

"The virus will let us know when the peak has occurred," he said.