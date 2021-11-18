St. Louis sheriff freezes evictions as holidays approach

ST. LOUIS — Vernon Betts doesn't want anyone to call him a Grinch.

As he has every holiday season since he took office almost five years ago, the St. Louis sheriff and his deputies will stop evicting people who haven't been able to pay their rent.

"We just don't think it's the best time to be putting people out of their house," Betts said Thursday.

Nonpayment evictions will be suspended until the end of the year, Betts said. Evictions involving criminal activity, known as nuisance evictions, will still happen.

The Sheriff's Office is also partnering with St. Louis Public Schools to provide information and resources to families facing eviction, advising them to call the district's Students In Transition office, which helps with housing referrals, academic support, transportation, school supplies and enrollment.

Program coordinator Deidra Thomas-Murray works on homeless and foster care services for SLPS. When she saw news stories about mothers being put out on the street, she reached out to Sheriff Betts.

"Once that moratorium was lifted, nationwide, it was like, I felt desperate, like I needed to come up with a plan to keep children off streets," Murray-Thomas said.

Families can access resources by visiting slps.org/sit or calling 314-345-5750.

