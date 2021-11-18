 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis sheriff freezes evictions as holidays approach
0 comments

St. Louis sheriff freezes evictions as holidays approach

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Vernon Betts doesn't want anyone to call him a Grinch.

As he has every holiday season since he took office almost five years ago, the St. Louis sheriff and his deputies will stop evicting people who haven't been able to pay their rent. 

"We just don't think it's the best time to be putting people out of their house," Betts said Thursday.

Nonpayment evictions will be suspended until the end of the year, Betts said. Evictions involving criminal activity, known as nuisance evictions, will still happen.

The Sheriff's Office is also partnering with St. Louis Public Schools to provide information and resources to families facing eviction, advising them to call the district's Students In Transition office, which helps with housing referrals, academic support, transportation, school supplies and enrollment.

Program coordinator Deidra Thomas-Murray works on homeless and foster care services for SLPS. When she saw news stories about mothers being put out on the street, she reached out to Sheriff Betts.

"Once that moratorium was lifted, nationwide, it was like, I felt desperate, like I needed to come up with a plan to keep children off streets," Murray-Thomas said.

Families can access resources by visiting slps.org/sit or calling 314-345-5750.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News