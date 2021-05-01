St. Louis, St. Louis County discuss priorities for spending stimulus money

The COVID-19 emergency fund would be used to avoid tax increases, said Mark Harder, R-7th District. The program management fund would be used to pay the costs of administering the federal money.

The county will have three years to use the money. Local governments are prohibited from using the money for pension obligations or tax cuts. Other requirements are expected by mid-May from the Treasury Department.

Aiming to coordinate

At the start of the St. Louis city group's virtual discussion Saturday, Mayor Tishaura Jones emphasized that the goal is to equitably invest the money for "maximum transformational impact" in the community. She asked for early "direct relief" to be finalized by June.

"We need to move forward with direct relief as soon as possible," said Jones.

Members of the advisory board outlined half a dozen major categories as direct relief priorities: aid for rental, mortgage, and utility needs; small and distressed business assistance; housing assistance for homeless or "unstably" housed individuals; the "digital divide," and unequal access to high-speed internet; free public transportation; and a pilot program to explore forms of direct cash assistance.