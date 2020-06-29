St. Louis state Senate candidate not keeping gun-toting lawyer’s campaign contribution

Roberts said he saw the incident on the news, but said he wasn’t aware one of the people waving a gun had donated to his campaign until his campaign treasurer told him Monday.

Roberts, an attorney like the McCloskeys, said he may have met Mark McCloskey at some kind of professional event, but “I can’t it remember, honestly. We don’t have a personal relationship.”

He couldn’t recall whether McCloskey made the donation at a fundraiser. The $250 is just a fraction of the nearly $236,000 Roberts had raised by the end of March, according to ethics commission records.

Mark McCloskey on July 16, 2017 gave $600 to the campaign of Steven Roberts Sr., the state representative’s father, days after the elder Roberts lost his bid for Board of Aldermen.

McCloskey was one of only three donors the elder Roberts reported in post-election paperwork that year.

McCloskey also gave $500 to Celeste Vossmeyer in June 2017, who was also running for the seat.