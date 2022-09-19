St. Louis takes another swing at alderman's lawsuit claiming wrongful tear-gassing

ST. LOUIS — An alderman's lawsuit alleging city police tear-gassed her without cause amid protests faces its latest test this week.

City lawyers are hoping to convince a federal appeals court to dismiss Alderman Megan Green's claims against a number of officers in oral arguments Tuesday. A lower court judge denied the same bid earlier this year.

Green, of Tower Grove South, has accused officers of violating state law and her constitutional rights by gassing her as she was trying to get to her car after protests in September 2017. The protests came in response to a judge's ruling clearing a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black man, Anthony Lamar Smith.

Green has sought damages in the case. She has said any money she receives will be donated into a special fund dedicated to addressing racial inequities in the region.