St. Louis to open two satellite absentee voting sites Tuesday for March 2 primary

ST. LOUIS — Two satellite absentee voting sites will open Tuesday for balloting in advance of the city's March 2 primary.

The locations are Better Family Life, 5415 Page Boulevard, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4092 Blow Street.

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. An exception will be March 1, when voting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Only touch-screen voting will be available at the two sites.

Absentee voting began Jan. 19 at the city Election Board's office at 300 North Tucker Boulevard. Absentee balloting will continue there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, plus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 27, the Saturday before the primary.

The city Board of Estimate and Apportionment allocated $75,000 at Mayor Lyda Krewson's request to pay for the extra sites.

Gary Stoff, a board official, said walk-in voting at the board office has been "extremely slow" so far. He said the board decided to go ahead with the ancillary sites anyway because "we're trying to be available as we can."

Residents can also request absentee ballots by mail; applications are due Wednesday.

The ballot includes candidates for mayor, comptroller and 16 seats on the Board of Aldermen.