St. Louis to require electric charging outlets, stations in some new construction and rehabs

ST. LOUIS — Legislation signed Thursday by Mayor Lyda Krewson requires some new construction and major building rehabs in the city to include outlets that accommodate electric-car charging stations.

Charging stations will be required for some commercial construction under the package of bills, sponsored by Alderman Heather Navarro, D-28th Ward.

They aim to prepare the city for more electric vehicles on the roads in the next few years.

"With this legislation, the city will make electric vehicles easier and more attractive, which helps cut down on gas vehicle emissions that are harmful to our residents' health," the mayor said in a statement.

Beginning next January, new requirements will be in place for some new construction and major renovation of commercial and multi-family residential buildings.

Similar rules for major rehabs of single-family units take effect in 2024.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.