 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis to require electric charging outlets, stations in some new construction and rehabs
0 comments

St. Louis to require electric charging outlets, stations in some new construction and rehabs

{{featured_button_text}}
Fighting climate change in America means changes to America

In this 2019 file photo, a driver plugs in the Charge Point electric plug into his Tesla car at a parking garage in downtown Los Angeles. Experts expect most new cars sold in 2030 to be electric. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

 Richard Vogel

ST. LOUIS  — Legislation signed Thursday by Mayor Lyda Krewson requires some new construction and major building rehabs in the city to include outlets that accommodate electric-car charging stations. 

Charging stations will be required for some commercial construction under the package of bills, sponsored by Alderman Heather Navarro, D-28th Ward.

They aim to prepare the city for more electric vehicles on the roads in the next few years.

"With this legislation, the city will make electric vehicles easier and more attractive, which helps cut down on gas vehicle emissions that are harmful to our residents' health," the mayor said in a statement.

Beginning next January, new requirements will be in place for some new construction and major renovation of commercial and multi-family residential buildings.

Similar rules for major rehabs of single-family units take effect in 2024.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports