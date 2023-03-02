ST. LOUIS — Two years ago, progressive Democrats entered the spring aldermanic elections hoping to take a one-seat majority on the board.

Now, they’re in charge. And they’re looking to tighten their grip on City Hall.

This spring, city voters will pick an entirely new board, as it shrinks to 14 aldermen after more than a century with 28.

It's a historic election, with 40 candidates, affecting every corner of the city.

But the results in three key wards may well consolidate power for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Aldermanic President Megan Green and their progressive allies. Jones and Green have endorsed a series of candidates that could, together, oust more moderate incumbents and solidify the progressive grip on St. Louis politics.

If those candidates make it through the primaries Tuesday and win the general election April 4, they could knock out some of Jones' and Green's most vocal critics, set the tone for a new era with a smaller board, and secure an agenda aimed at fighting crime with social services, tackling racial inequities, and lifting up the poor.

“It’s an exciting time in city government,” Green said. “We have the opportunity to usher in some real change.”

The targeted board members paint a darker picture. They say Green and the mayor are looking for toadies willing to abet dysfunction that has made the city less safe and left basic services like trash pickup and street repair to rot.

“This idea that all of us old people need to be pushed aside because the new people are coming in, that’s a bunch of hooey,” said Alderman Joe Vaccaro, of Lindenwood Park.

‘We don’t want a dumpster czar’

The first battleground is the new 4th Ward, running from Dogtown south to Lindenwood Park on the southwest side.

That’s where Vaccaro, a 67-year-old retired car wash owner, faces a challenge from Alderman Bret Narayan, a 38-year-old attorney from Dogtown.

Green’s endorsement of Narayan came as no surprise. Vaccaro, who first took office in 2009, has lampooned progressive efforts to reduce the police budget, ramp up oversight of officers, and close the city’s old Workhouse jail on the far north side. And if he were unseated, he could be replaced as chairman of the board’s Public Safety Committee, which oversees legislation related to such issues.

Vaccaro also loudly criticized Green’s recent plan to raise aldermanic salaries to $72,000 from $37,000, calling it a “slap in the face” to police officers making less. Then he ridiculed her push to send more ward infrastructure money to the North Side at the expense of his area.

Narayan, on the other hand, applauded the activists who forced the Workhouse issue, and backed Jones' plan for a civilian-run agency to investigate allegations of police misconduct and mete out discipline, over the strenuous objections of police groups.

Narayan has broken with Green on some things. He voted against the ward money shift and the raises, too. But at a forum in January, he defended a more modest raise to around $50,000, roughly equal to average city worker pay.

Vaccaro and Narayan also see the job differently. Vaccaro is strictly old-school and all about constituent services. He boasts of answering phone calls at 1 a.m. and picking up trash in his own truck when the city is late. “The only thing I care about is this neighborhood,” he said.

Narayan says modern aldermen need to focus less on putting out fires and more on making citywide policy. He boasts of his work legislating repeal of penalties for marijuana possession in the city and his push for lead and asbestos remediation for all neighborhoods.

“We don’t want a dumpster czar,” he told voters at a recent forum. “We want someone who’s going to carry St. Louis into the 21st century.”

Narayan has out-raised and outspent Vaccaro so far, but not by much.

Casey Otto, a 41-year-old freelance photographer, is also in the race. He’s cast himself as an unabashed progressive to the left of both incumbents, but has filed no reports indicating he’s raised any money. He asked voters at a recent forum to give him a “fair chance.”

‘Ready for change?’

A similar debate is raging in the new 12th Ward, a sprawling district running from the north side of Delmar Boulevard and the Central West End all the way to a slice of the north riverfront.

The lone incumbent in the race is current 1st Ward Alderman Sharon Tyus, 66, an attorney who has been in office longer than any other current board member. And she won't let Jones and Green forget it.

Tyus, of Kingsway East, has pilloried the mayor’s program sending $500 checks to low-income families, saying her ward was left out of an initial round of payments. She has been one of the loudest critics of the administration’s struggles with trash pickup. And for the past few months, she’s been going back and forth with the mayor’s staff over delays in funding street and sidewalk repairs.

Then there are the conflicts with Green. Within weeks of Green taking office as board president, Tyus made an extraordinary move to limit the president's power to control the flow of legislation. She also led an effort to block Green from introducing any new legislation after the traditional deadline for filing bills. And she helped kill Green’s effort to send more ward infrastructure money to the North Side, saying it broke a longstanding promise to voters to distribute the dollars equally.

Tyus says she’s standing up to leaders who don’t want to follow the rules or be held accountable.

“I am that person that wants transparency,” she said. “And people who want to be dictators don’t want that.”

Jones and Green have endorsed Tashara Earl, a 34-year-old entrepreneur from the Baden neighborhood.

Earl, who can be as bubbly as Tyus is stern, casts herself as someone who can move past personal disagreements and get things done.

“I am about working with everyone,” she said. “I can hold a grudge, but that’s not going to do justice for anyone.”

There are three other candidates on the ballot Tuesday, including 58-year-old Yolanda Brown, the current 1st Ward committeewoman, who got 40% of the vote against Tyus in 2021.

Also running: Darron Collins-Bey, who has worked for years to help ex-offenders and others get jobs, and Walter Rush, 67, a school bus driver.

Earl currently leads the field in fundraising and spending.

‘We need something different’

Two incumbent aldermen — Brandon Bosley, 35, of Hyde Park, and James Page, 73, who lives downtown — are running in the new 14th Ward, which include parts of downtown as well as near north side neighborhoods and the riverfront.

Bosley, the scion of a local political dynasty, bills himself as a straight-talking pragmatist able to call for crackdowns on crime while also supporting police oversight and efforts to give young people more to do. He touted his work to knock down vacant buildings, arrange home repairs for elderly residents and put in speed humps around the schools.

“We’ve actually done the work the people asked us to do,” said Bosley, who first took office in 2017.

Page, who is retired from a career in finance at the U.S. Postal Service, also bills himself as a hard worker who listens to his community. He even serves on the board of the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

And since taking office two years ago, he’s successfully sponsored legislation to upgrade major roads around the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus and enable tax incentives for a $100 million rehab of the 556-unit Preservation Square complex north of downtown.

But Page raised progressives’ eyebrows earlier this year when he cast a vote against the mayor’s $500 check program. And while Bosley has supported some progressive priorities, he has criticized others, including a bill aimed at encouraging charter reform that he sees as a prelude to an unwanted city-county merger. He has also taken hits to his reputation following news stories implicating him in a federal bribery investigation, and in a hit-and-run accident that he allegedly tried to cover up. Bosley has not been charged with a crime in either instance, and denies his involvement.

Jones and Green have called for State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, 28, to replace Bosley and Page in the new ward.

Aldridge, after three years as a Democrat in the Republican-dominated Missouri House, says he wants to push for progressive priorities at home.

He said he also wanted to bring in a new generation of Black leadership on the board focused more on getting things done than anything else.

He said his first act as a legislator will be filing another bill distributing more of a special pot of infrastructure money to North Side wards. He said he was aghast to see Bosley, Tyus and other Black aldermen vote against Green’s bill last month. “We need something different, from what these older, complacent Black aldermen do that’s not helping us grow,” he said.

Close observers see Aldridge as the favorite. He has the biggest campaign account, the biggest endorsements, and name recognition as a state official.

But Page is expected to run strong downtown, and he’s raised and spent more money during the campaign than anyone else thus far. Bosley’s deep ties to the area — his father, Freeman Bosley, Sr., was the alderman in the old 3rd Ward for decades — could cancel out concerns about his scandals. And Ebony Washington, a realtor with ties to the influential Hubbard family, could be a wild card.

“It’s a dogfight out here,” Aldridge said. “Hopefully we’re putting up the best fight.”

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Polling locations can be found at stlouis-mo.gov.

The top two vote-getters in each race move on to the general election April 4.

Voters guide for the St. Louis March 7 primary election Learn about the candidates and races on the ballot in the city's March 7 primary election.