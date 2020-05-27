St. Louis top lawyer says city health director ‘not quite’ qualified for position

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis city counselor testified at an aldermanic hearing Wednesday that he does not think Fredrick Echols meets the qualifications of the city health director.

“Based on what I know, I will have to say very regretfully, because I think he’s done a splendid job as director of health and hospitals, I think he almost satisfies those requirements, but he’s not quite there,” City Counselor Julian Bush said.

The aldermanic Rules and Health committees scheduled the joint meeting to ask Echols to provide documents showing he met the qualifications.

Mayor Lyda Krewson wrote in a letter to the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday, shared with the newspaper by her spokesman after publication of an early version of this story, that she supports Echols and hopes he will continue to serve “in spite of these personal attacks.”

“Some seek to discredit this highly qualified physician (but) it is unclear what their motive is,” she wrote. “There is no doubt that Dr. Echols is qualified to serve as Director.”

She noted that the charter allows someone with a master’s degree in public health to serve as health director and that Echols’ credentials as a medical doctor "with extensive public health training are far superior to the minimum qualifications ...”