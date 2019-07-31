ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones is offering affected city residents help with navigating data breaches at two major financial firms — Capital One, the bank and credit card company, and Equifax, the credit-reporting company.
Residents should contact Reginald Garth, an official in Jones' Office of Financial Empowerment, at 314-613-3196 or reginald.garth@operationhope.org.
Garth also is available for walk-in appointments in Room 220 of City Hall on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
Capital One announced this week that a hacker had accessed personal information of 106 million credit card holders or applicant, including thousands of Social Security and bank account numbers.
Equifax, under an agreement reached July 22, will pay at least $700 million to settle lawsuits over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and some other information for roughly half the U.S. population.
The treasurer's office says it can help residents change passwords at Capital One or other financial institutions and freeze credit reports with Equifax and other reporting firms. They also can file a claim with Equifax for possible settlement benefits such as free credit monitoring.