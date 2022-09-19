St. Louis Treasurer, Sheriff release payroll records

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Treasurer's office — another public agency that did not provide gross pay records earlier this year — provided the records to the Post-Dispatch on Friday, nine months and four days after the original request was sent.

After the Post-Dispatch's counsel, Joe Martineau, became involved, the treasurer's office worked with the city's IT division to produce the requested records.

Additionally, another St. Louis office — Sheriff Vernon Betts' — provided gross pay records to the newspaper on Monday. The Post-Dispatch previously reported that the sheriff had given the newspaper permission to access the data via the city's IT division.

The updated database can now be viewed online at stltoday.com/pay.