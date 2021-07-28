St. Louis voters can cast absentee ballots on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — City voters who want to vote an absentee ballot for the Aug. 3 special election may do so at the Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd., on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This four-hour window is in addition to the board’s regular Monday through Friday office hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The last day to vote an absentee ballot in person is Monday at 5 p.m.

The board stopped accepting absentee ballot applications by mail last week.

The special election was called by the Community College District of St. Louis, which is asking voters to approve an property tax increase of 8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

If approved by voters in the city and St. Louis, Franklin and Jefferson counties, the adjusted tax levy is expected to be 19.87 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

If the measure passes, the annual tax on a home worth $200,000 would increase by about $30, with the community college district accounting for nearly $106 of the total property tax bill.

There are no candidates and no other issues on the ballot in the city.