St. Louis voters can cast absentee ballots on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — City voters who want to vote an absentee ballot for the Aug. 3 special election may do so at the Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd., on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
This four-hour window is in addition to the board’s regular Monday through Friday office hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The last day to vote an absentee ballot in person is Monday at 5 p.m.
The board stopped accepting absentee ballot applications by mail last week.
The special election was called by the Community College District of St. Louis, which is asking voters to approve an property tax increase of 8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
If approved by voters in the city and St. Louis, Franklin and Jefferson counties, the adjusted tax levy is expected to be 19.87 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
If the measure passes, the annual tax on a home worth $200,000 would increase by about $30, with the community college district accounting for nearly $106 of the total property tax bill.
There are no candidates and no other issues on the ballot in the city.
City voters with questions about their voter registration status should contact the Election Board at 314-622-4336. A sample ballot, as well as other helpful information, are available on the Board’s website at www.stlelections.com.
On the ballot elsewhere
The college district is among several jurisdictions seeking property tax hikes at the August election.
In St. Louis County, the Kinloch Fire Protection District has two separate propositions — each calling for a 25-cent increase — on the ballot while the Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District wants voters to approve a single 34-cent increase.
Also seeking a boost in property taxes, of up to 15 cents, is the Warrenton Fire Protection District in Warren and Lincoln counties.
Greendale, a small municipality near Normandy, is proposing a $410,000 bond issue to upgrade streets, sidewalks and landscaping and to repair the city garage.
The ballot wording would allow a property tax increase, if needed, to pay off the bonds. However, Greendale officials said Thursday that revenue from an existing sales tax would be used to pay off that debt and a tax increase isn’t planned.
They said the only way a tax hike would occur is if the city doesn’t have sufficient other funds to pay the debt service, which is not expected.
Clayton and Frontenac also are seeking property tax hikes for various city services.
Clayton and Maplewood are holding special elections to fill vacancies. In Clayton, Gary Feder is running unopposed to succeed Alderman Dan Sokol, who died in April.
In Maplewood, Eric Page was the only candidate who signed up to run to succeed Eleanor Pardini, who resigned from the City Council.