ST. LOUIS — For many years, working for the city has meant living in it, too. But maybe not for much longer.

A bill on the governor's desk, approved by state lawmakers last week, would end the residency requirement for all city employees. They could instead live anywhere within an hour's drive.

The break with tradition could offer a boost to recruitment efforts as City Hall works to fill hundreds of vacancies across its workforce that have hobbled normal delivery of city services, like trash pickup and 911 dispatch. Officials have long complained that the residency requirement effectively cuts them off from recruiting outside the city, which now accounts for about a tenth of the population of the larger metro area.

The change may not be a panacea. State lawmakers approved a three-year moratorium on residency requirements for St. Louis police and firefighters in 2020, and since then, the number of commissioned police officers has actually dropped from roughly 1,200 to less than 1,000.

But other recent victories for city workers could help attract new employees: The city police union recently negotiated pay raises for officers. And the proposed city budget calls for across-the-board pay bumps.

Missouri lawmakers could erase St. Louis’ residency requirement for city workers A plan is moving in the Missouri Senate to bar St. Louis from requiring city employees to live in the city.

St. Louis officials unveil $1.3 billion budget with raises for city employees The $1.3 billion proposal, intended to cover the 12 months starting in July, includes roughly $90 million in new spending, a 7% increase.