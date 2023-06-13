ST. LOUIS — Jeff Geisler estimates that 20,000 cars pass in front of his Midwest Autoplex dealership near Arsenal Street and Jamieson Avenue on a given day. But after a water main break left a crater that closed part of Arsenal over the past weekend, he said he expected no customers Monday.

The break was one of 16 the city responded to between Friday and Sunday, prompted by the failure of a 20-inch main in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood Friday, a city spokesman said. In neighborhoods across South City, residents and businesses were left without running water, with streets awaiting repairs.

The breaks come as the St. Louis Board of Aldermen considers a bill that would impose one of the largest water rate hikes in recent history as a way to generate money the city says it needs to pay for updating the water system.

For David Carr, 56, the Arsenal closure meant more cars driving down his block of nearby Hoffman Avenue. When the water main broke Sunday around dinner time, Carr said he thought a broken fire hydrant had caused a flood.

“I couldn’t even get up there,” Carr said of the location of the break. “I’d have to had a boat.”

Carr said water pressure at his home went down Sunday night, but service remained on.

“I hope they come and clean my street up,” Carr said. “I ain’t see the street department here in four years. They’ve never street cleaned my street. I’ve called them and called them, and I can’t get through and whatever. I’m not a patient person.”

Resident Bill Wiley, 72, said his water was shut off Monday after a main broke near the intersection of Plainview Avenue and Chippewa Street Sunday evening.

Water still seeped from gaps in the surface of Plainview Avenue Monday morning as Water Division crews worked to fix the break. When it broke, Wiley said there was still water in his home’s system, so he pooled it into containers to create a reserve.

A notice left on his doorknob said water would be shut off until midnight Tuesday.

Nearby, resident Gina Mastrantonio said her water was shut off until around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a 20-inch water main broke the previous morning, spewing water across Donovan Avenue near Lansdowne Avenue, in front of her apartment building.

Mastrantonio said one of the workers told her that he didn’t know when the gaping hole left by repairs would be filled back in. A layer of mud still covered the sidewalk outside her apartment Monday morning.

“It’s just a mess,” Mastrantonio said. She said she expects it to take some time before the street looks normal again.

“I’m pretty sure that hole will be there for another three months before they get to this,” she said.

Alderman Tom Oldenburg of Ward 2, where the breaks that impacted Wiley and Mastrantonio occurred, said its important that the city quickly repairs the broken water mains.

“We need water to live, period,” Oldenburg said. “So the faster we can restore and maintain a sustainable system, the better for everybody.”

But he said he is not sold on the proposal by Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, of far South City, which would increase the average homeowner’s water rate by $30 per quarter, to $105. The bill advanced past an aldermanic committee on Wednesday.

Instead, Oldenburg said the city should look into appropriating money the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act — or try to receive funds federal funds provided to the state through the Build Back Better Act — to lessen the financial burden on city households.

“We boast some of the best water in the in the country,” Oldenburg said. “And we need a long-range plan to fund the infrastructure for our water. I will say, I wish we could find another way to source it.”

