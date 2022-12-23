St. Louisans open homes to more than 300 Ukrainians seeking refuge from war

BALLWIN — Mariana Hembarovska remembers the day in May she knew she had to get her daughter out Ukraine.

Her husband called, frantic. Grab Yuliia and run, he said.

The first bomb hit as they raced through the street toward shelter. They heard a second boom, and smoke filled the air. Hembarovska looked down and saw Yuliia didn't have shoes on. Her daughter's eyes were wide with fear.

But on a recent evening in Ballwin, Yuliia, 6, was all smiles. She plucked away at a piano in the corner of Tetiana Mouzi and Yuriy Safranov's home. The living room was adorned with Christmas decorations. On the table were big bowls of American candies and Ukrainian cookies.

"Here we have safety, no stress," Hembarovska, 34, said in broken English. "I can smile. We can go somewhere for a walk. We can have a normal life."

They're among an estimated 300 refugees who've arrived in the St. Louis area since April under the Uniting for Ukraine program, a one-time deal by the federal government allowing Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion to stay here for at least two years, if sponsored by a local family.

Dozens of St. Louisans have now opened their spare bedrooms and kitchens to Ukrainians, many of them mothers and school children, housing them, and helping them find jobs, healthcare and a new life.

In Ballwin, Mouzi and Safranov are now hosting five refugees.

In Wildwood, a former officer in the U.S. military reconnected with old friends from Ukraine, and took in their daughters, who had already fled the country.

And in Rock Hill, the head of an immigrant services nonprofit and his family are hosting a Ukrainian mother and daughter.

"It was this kind of seismic shock to see a full-on European war start," said Jason Baker, executive director of Bilingual International Assistant Services, a nonprofit founded by Ukrainians 20 years ago that primarily helps elderly immigrants and refugees who don't speak English. "And the decision to host someone was just born out of a desire to do more than what I could do through my work."

But life for a Ukrainian refugee in the U.S. is, at least for now, temporary. The Uniting for Ukraine program is only scheduled to last through 2024, leaving many here unsure how deep to spread their roots.

Most Ukrainians want to return home and build their country back up.

And there is no way to know when the war will end.

"We don't know what will happen," Hembarovska said.

'I want a good future for my daughter'

Mouzi and Safranov know what it's like to build a new life in a new country.

They came to St. Louis from Ukraine 30 years ago, fleeing religious persecution against a Catholic minority. After the Russian invasion launched in February, they waited anxiously for the U.S. to start accepting Ukrainian refugees.

Safranov said he had been frustrated the U.S. had not immediately opened its doors.

When the Uniting for Ukraine Program was announced, they leaped at the chance to help.

But it took convincing to get Ukrainians to come to the U.S., Mouzi said. Most had spent days at border crossings to flee into Poland or Hungary for weeks or even months, only to return to Ukraine to be with their families.

"I asked almost every single person I knew in Ukraine," Mouzi said. "And most of them said, 'No we are not leaving. This is our country and we are not going.'"

But as Russian bombardment escalated, it became harder and harder to get by. Bomb alarms would sound all day, forcing them to run for shelter. Schools and daycares were converted to shelters. School was suspended.

Mouzi and Safranov have now taken in five: Hembarovska, Yuliia, plus Mouzi's cousin, Nataliia Lazar, 39, her daughter Lina, 15, and Halyna Horoshko, 56.

Lazar and her daughter arrived in July, after many weeks of pleading from Mouzi. Lazar didn't want to leave her husband and parents and other family, but it was the best thing for Lina, she said through Mouzi, who translated for her.

"I want to give a good future for my daughter," Lazar said.

Horoshko arrived in November, as Russian bombardment intensified.

"Every day you see a war and you feel it," she said through Mouzi.

Lazar misses her husband, her parents and siblings. Yuliia wakes up around sunrise each day to call her dad back home. Their loved ones are harder and harder to reach these days because of the electricity outages.

Hembarovska thought that she and her daughter "would sit in a room and cry and worry," each day when they arrived in St. Louis in September.

But the Mouzi family have made every effort to help them find joy. They've taken their Ukrainian guests all around St. Louis, helped them find work, community, even a volunteer English tutor.

Yuliia was excited to learn she could have fresh strawberries year-round. She loved petting stingrays at the St. Louis Zoo.

"This family keeps us active," Hembarovska said. "Every weekend we go out. They're amazing people."

'I was like, no way'

Still, it's been slow moving to get Ukrainians fully integrated into life here, Safranov said. Those here through the Uniting for Ukraine program aren't technically admitted as refugees, which means they don't come through the U.S. Office of Immigration. The government instead created a new classification for them.

And that has posed some problems at banks, doctors' offices and college campuses.

Even upon arrival, border agents asked Hembarovska repeatedly to show her visa, confused about how she was being allowed into the U.S.

Hembarovska, who was an economist for the Ukrainian government, is waiting for a work permit here in the U.S. after applying months ago.

Ukrainians want to work and support themselves independently, Safranov said. Most are sending cash and other assistance to help loved ones in their homeland.

"The worst-case scenario is that you come here and no one needs you and you have nothing to do," he said.

But so many of the new arrivals this year are children, like 14-year-old Leeza Nozdrachova, whose first day of high school was in a new country and new language.

Leeza came in August with her sister Vikka, 21. She said Lafayette High School in Wildwood has been even more fun than the version of American high schools in movies she watched growing up in Ukraine.

She was thrilled that she could pick two or three elective classes. In Ukraine, they were required to study only core subjects. She chose food fundamentals and cooking. "I was like, 'No way. That's so cool,'" Leeza said.

The Nozdrachovas' sponsor, Charleen Shakman, is a retired Army officer who met their father serving in a multinational military division in Iraq in 2005. She became friends with most of the Ukrainian contingent there. "They kind of adopted me," Shakman said.

The families stayed in touch. The Shakmans visited the Nozdrachovas in Ukraine in 2007. The Nozdrachovas visited the U.S. in 2019.

When Russia invaded, Shakman immediately reached out. "It wasn’t a decision," Shakman said. "It just felt like what we should do."

The Nozdrachovas' father, a military commander, and mother, an army nurse, stayed in Kyiv to help defend the city. They sent their daughters to Hungary, then to relatives in Spain. They never felt comfortable there, Vikka Nozdrachova said.

But they do with the Shakmans. “They’re like my second family,” Leeza said.

In her English for Speakers of Other Languages class, Leeza has made friends from other countries: China, Brazil, Egypt. "It’s really fun, we have an international group," Leeza said.

She keeps up with classwork from her old school in Ukraine while she goes to Lafayette. Like other young Ukrainians here in the U.S. for the next two years, the Nozdrachovas hope they can take their education and their experiences back home with them, when the war is over, to build a brighter future for Ukraine.

Vikka, who has a Bachelor's in journalism from the University of Kyiv, will attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis starting in January.

She wants to get a Master’s in business administration. She's nervous about living on her own in an apartment near campus, but excited.

"It’s the biggest chance of my life to get an American education," Nozdrachova said.

"I will do my best here, to do my best after."

Meeting other Ukrainians at church

On a recent Sunday in south St. Louis County, the dining hall in St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Church was packed, standing room only. Safranov was dressed as St. Nicholas. He introduced a group of children who put together a dance to traditional Ukrainian folk music.

On the walls were Ukrainian flags, photos of the parish community over the years, paper snowflakes and Christmas lights. The table was loaded with bagels, traditional Ukrainian salads and three types of varenyky, Ukrainian perogies.

Horoshko greeted people getting food; Lazar helped with dishes; Mouzi handed out gifts donated by St. Louisans — books, toys, candies, McDonald's gift cards — to Yuliia and other kids who wiggled their way through the crowd and out to a playroom.

The church, founded in 1907 to minister to Ukrainian Catholic immigrants, welcomed Mouzi and Safranov when they arrived decades ago. Now, the two longtime parishioners are leaders in the church's effort to welcome new refugees. Mouzi pulled out a phone with a long list of contacts, dozens of Ukrainians who've come to the St. Louis area in recent years.

One, Iulia Lysenko, 42, had recently called Mouzi for advice. Her son, Ostap, 5, had been struggling to fit in at school because he didn't speak any English. Mouzi invited the mother and her four kids to church. They quickly fit in, Lysenko said.

"I feel like I can be myself here," she said.

And, as the family left the church that day, Ostap stopped, smiled, and gave Mouzi a big hug.

