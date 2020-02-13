Stalemate over St. Louis' freeholders leads Reed to offer options

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed on Thursday offered three options on how to break the four-monthlong impasse on approving the city's delegation to the regional Board of Freeholders.
He said Mayor Lyda Krewson could withdraw her nine appointees that were tabled by an aldermanic committee on Oct. 16 and submit new names. That would place the new names before the full Board of Aldermen, Reed said.
He also said aldermanic rules allow the committee's vice chairman, Alderman Sharon Tyus, to call a meeting because chairman Sam Moore has been unable to attend one for weeks because of health issues.
The rules also allow a majority of the seven-member committee to set a meeting, Reed pointed out.
"I've been advocating to the parties involved to exercise any of these options to expedite this process for months," Reed said in a letter to Alderman Heather Navarro, D-28th Ward.
Reed also said he doesn't have the power to discharge from a committee a pending item that has been tabled.
Navarro and four other board members earlier this week had complained about the continued delay in a letter to Reed, Moore and Tyus.
Krewson's spokesman, Jacob Long, didn't comment Thursday on Reed's suggestion that the mayor submit a new slate.
Long reiterated that the mayor had acted quickly on naming her first slate of nominees, then had replaced four of them in November with people Moore and Reed specifically requested. Some on the committee balked, seeking further changes.
Moore, D-4th Ward, could not be reached for comment Thursday. But Tyus, the vice chairman, said she had talked with Moore last week and that he "authorized me to do some things."
She said she hoped to arrange a meeting with the mayor's office next week to come up with a delegation agreeable to both the mayor and a majority of the committee.
Tyus, D-1st Ward, also said JoAnn Williams, a retired Carpenters Union official and one of the substitute nominees Krewson had agreed to in November, recently withdrew. Williams could not be reached for comment.
The freeholders board, spurred by petition drives in the city and St. Louis County, is assigned to consider potential changes in the two jurisdictions' governmental structure for possible submission to voters.
The county's nine members and one picked by Gov. Mike Parson held an initial meeting Nov. 12 but delayed substantive discussions until the city appointees were approved.