Stalemate over St. Louis' freeholders leads Reed to offer options

Krewson's spokesman, Jacob Long, didn't comment Thursday on Reed's suggestion that the mayor submit a new slate.

Long reiterated that the mayor had acted quickly on naming her first slate of nominees, then had replaced four of them in November with people Moore and Reed specifically requested. Some on the committee balked, seeking further changes.

Moore, D-4th Ward, could not be reached for comment Thursday. But Tyus, the vice chairman, said she had talked with Moore last week and that he "authorized me to do some things."

She said she hoped to arrange a meeting with the mayor's office next week to come up with a delegation agreeable to both the mayor and a majority of the committee.

Tyus, D-1st Ward, also said JoAnn Williams, a retired Carpenters Union official and one of the substitute nominees Krewson had agreed to in November, recently withdrew. Williams could not be reached for comment.