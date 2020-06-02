State auditor Galloway denounces 'appaling acts' of violence in St. Louis

"These appalling acts included the shooting of four officers, and the death of 77-year-old David Dorn, a retired police captain of Moline Acres," Galloway said, offering her prayers to the Dorn family and the Moline Acres community.

"Let me be clear — if we are serious about furthering solutions to resolve generations of injustice, violence is not the answer," she said. "Our children deserve to live in a Missouri that is fair and accountable to all of its citizens, and we must work together on clear policy solutions to make this a reality.”

Gov. Mike Parson, Galloway's likely GOP opponent in the November election, on Monday denounced the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last week and criticized acts of violence over the weekend.

“This violence not only threatens public safety, it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation,” Parson said.

A spokeswoman for Parson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the early Tuesday shootings, and Parson was scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

