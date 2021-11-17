State drops lawsuit against St. Louis alderman over campaign finance violations

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri Ethics Commission lawsuit against Alderman John Collins-Muhammad has been dropped because he has paid what he owed for campaign finance violations.

“He paid in full,” said Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for Attorney General Eric Schmitt, whose office was representing the ethics panel.

The suit, filed Oct. 7, had said the alderman was late in filing multiple reports detailing his fundraising and spending activity dating to 2017 and had failed to pay $930 in late fees. The case was dismissed last week at the attorney general’s request.

Collins-Muhammad, of the 21st Ward, has declined to comment.

