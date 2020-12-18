 Skip to main content
State fines St. Charles candidate for fundraising violations
State fines St. Charles candidate for fundraising violations

cash

An envelope of $100 bills. (123rf.com)

JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Charles business owner has been fined $2,000 by state ethics regulators for campaign finance irregularities stemming from her unsuccessful bid for a seat on the city council in April.

Venetia McEntire, who has run previously for local office, failed to report over $8,000 in contributions and $8,000 in expenses in a timely manner during her bid for the position.

She also inaccurately reported a loan to her campaign as well as an expense to a campaign consultant, said a report by the Missouri Ethics Commission released Friday.

Her unsuccessful run for to represent Ward 2 wasn’t McEntire’s first time seeking office.

She has run at least two prior campaigns in St. Charles, vying for seats on the city council.

Under the MEC order, McEntire can pay $200. If she doesn’t violate MEC rules for two years, she won’t have to pay the remainder of the fine.

