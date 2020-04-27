State going forward with farmers market program for St. Louis seniors

JEFFERSON CITY — A summer program designed to help low income seniors in St. Louis buy fresh produce remains on track.
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is scheduled to begin June 1 and run through Aug. 31, affecting as many as 4,100 households across the state.
Under the program, residents age 60 or over in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield regions can apply to receive $50 vouchers from the state that will allow them to purchase eligible foods from an authorized farmer at a Missouri farmers’ market.
The decision comes as officials in other states have attempted to address concerns about the spread of COVID-19 at the markets. Some states have declared them “essential businesses,” while others have left decisions about opening to local officials.
The Kirkwood Farmers Market opened last week. Shoppers are asked to wear a face mask and use “proper social distancing.”
In Lake Saint Louis, vendors accept pre-orders placed through the market’s website. Customers drive in and leave with the goods in their car trunks.
The Tower Grove Farmers Market, which attracts between 4,000 and 6,000 people each week, is drawing lines on the ground to keep shoppers 6 feet a part.
In order to qualify for the Missouri program, a household of two must have an annual income under $31,284 dollars. For a household of one, it's below $23,107.
Missouri Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Sami Jo Freeman said the agency has signed 152 farmers to participate and expects more to be made eligible in the coming weeks.
The program, which was launched in 2018, typically costs the state about $200,000.
