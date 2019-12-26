State opens new front in tussle with Missouri prison guards over labor contract

JEFFERSON CITY — In a maneuver that is putting pressure on the labor union representing Missouri prison guards, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has stopped withholding dues from bimonthly paychecks.

The move has left the Missouri Correctional Officers Association with a funding shortfall as it continues to negotiate a new contract with the state for 5,000-plus guards and sergeants.

“It’s a pitiful attempt to bankrupt the organization,” said Tim Cutt, the union’s grievance officer.

The decision by the state came via a Dec. 9 letter from the Office of Administration, which Parson, a Republican, controls.

In the one-page letter, Stacy Neal, the director of the agency’s division of accounting, said the state would no longer withhold union dues because the bargaining unit is not covered by an existing labor agreement.

It is unclear why such a decision was made this month. The union and the state have been negotiating a new contract since the old one expired in Sept. 18.

Union members have been working under the terms of the old contract while talks are underway.

Attempts to reach Neal and Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman were not successful Thursday.