State regulators say they’ve cleared Santa’s reindeer to fly across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has cleared Santa’s reindeer to fly his sleigh.

The state’s Department of Agriculture said in a tweet this week that the agency worked with Santa’s veterinarian to approve his livestock movement papers.

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph have all been given clearance to cross state lines. The certificate, which was posted online, shows that the North Pole is free of foot-and-mouth disease and other maladies.

The department said in a news release that Rudolph underwent additional testing to prove he’s the most famous reindeer of all.

Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg said he recommends “to Mr. Claus a healthy diet of Missouri grass hay for the reindeers’ long journey."

He added: “I encourage Missouri farmers & ranchers to put some hay out for the reindeer on Christmas Eve in addition to their milk and cookies.”