 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
State regulators say they’ve cleared Santa’s reindeer to fly across Missouri
0 comments

State regulators say they’ve cleared Santa’s reindeer to fly across Missouri

  • 0
Santa Claus is sitting in a deer sleigh

Santa Claus rides in a reindeer sleigh. (123rf.com)

 Photographer: Vladimir Melnikov

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has cleared Santa’s reindeer to fly his sleigh.

The state’s Department of Agriculture said in a tweet this week that the agency worked with Santa’s veterinarian to approve his livestock movement papers.

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph have all been given clearance to cross state lines. The certificate, which was posted online, shows that the North Pole is free of foot-and-mouth disease and other maladies.

The department said in a news release that Rudolph underwent additional testing to prove he’s the most famous reindeer of all.

Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg said he recommends “to Mr. Claus a healthy diet of Missouri grass hay for the reindeers’ long journey."

He added: “I encourage Missouri farmers & ranchers to put some hay out for the reindeer on Christmas Eve in addition to their milk and cookies.”

0 comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News