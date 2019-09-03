JEFFERSON CITY — A state senator from St. Louis has been fined $2,500 for failing to report three campaign contributions she received in 2018.
Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, a Democrat whose district covers much of the city, agreed to settle the case brought by the Missouri Ethics Commission for $250 if she has no other violations for two years.
The contributions came as Nasheed was running for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Incumbent Lewis Reed won the race, with Nasheed and Alderwoman Megan Green each garnering about 31 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary.
Nasheed said the incident was not malicious or intentional.
"That was clearly a clerical error," Nasheed said. "In 14 years, I have never, ever had a situation like that."
Nasheed is entering the final year of her second term in the Senate and cannot run again for the post because of term limits. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2007 as a member of the House.
Records show she is registered to run as a statewide candidate in 2024.
Acting on a complaint, the ethics commission found that Nasheed failed to report contributions in July 2018 worth a total of $2,500 from political action committees for dentists, car dealers and bankers.
The two sides signed off on an agreement outlining the violation on Aug. 16.
The action against Nasheed came a month after St. Louis Alderman Megan Ellyia Green settled a complaint with the commission for $200.
Regulators said Green failed to report an in-kind donation of $1,500 on Oct. 8 from Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri, a group affiliated with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.
The commission also said Green failed to report two donations in 2017.