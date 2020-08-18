State to appeal court order blasting GOP ballot description of 'Clean Missouri' repeal

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials and opponents of proposed constitutional Amendment 3, which would alter the state's map-making system for legislative districts, aren't finished with courtroom wrangling ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The attorney general's office on Tuesday gave notice that it intends to appeal Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce's order on Monday tossing out a ballot summary for the amendment and replacing it with her own.

Joyce said the GOP-controlled Legislature had approved a ballot description for Amendment 3 that was "insufficient and unfair for many reasons" — in violation of Missouri law.

She ordered a new summary for the Nov. 3 ballot.

Amendment 3 would nix the "nonpartisan state demographer" system that voters approved two years ago and replace it with bipartisan commissions that would control the process.

The redistricting change was the most controversial among a package of changes pushed by the "Clean Missouri" campaign in 2018.