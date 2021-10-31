State wants more money for nonprofit tied to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

On March 3, Rob Dixon, an ex-officio member of the executive board and director of the Department of Economic Development, told Sebree that Parson wanted to meet and to have the final say on the hire.

“He would like to reserve the choice between the two finalists, rather than us presenting one recommendation,” Dixon said. “He doesn’t want us to come in with our pick. He wants us to give him our counsel on both candidates, but he wants to make the final decision between the two.

“This is a change from what we discussed earlier,” Dixon said, “but I don’t think it changes any of our plans or process. It just stops short of us making the final pick.”

Aaron Willard was also personally involved in the hiring process, records show.

“After our meeting where Aaron Willard presented to the Board, we ended up with a good number of candidates for the Executive Director position,” Sebree said in a Feb. 11 email. “Aaron, Rob and I have talked several times this week and have a group of five that we’d like to interview.”

But asked if Parson ultimately made the hiring decision, Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for the governor’s office, and Sebree, said he did not.