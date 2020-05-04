Stay-at-home orders for St. Louis, St. Louis County will be revisited in mid-May, leaders say

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page reiterated Monday that they’ll revisit their respective stay-at-home orders in mid-May.
“We are leaving the stay-at-home order in place for another week or two weeks,” the mayor said of the city situation on CNN. “We haven’t determined the exact date (for modifying it) but we think somewhere around mid-May.”
Page said in a tweet that he had talked with Krewson on Monday morning and “we both have targeted mid-May to consider relaxing public health orders.”
The two spoke on the day Gov. Mike Parson’s statewide stay-at-home order expired. Four Missouri counties on the outer rim of the metro area are following Parson’s lead.
Page added in his tweet that he and Krewson will be closely watching the regional pandemic task force’s report Monday afternoon on “how hospitals did over the weekend.”
Page also said he and the mayor “plan to have details on a reopening plan by the middle of this week.”
Krewson, in her comments on CNN, didn’t refer to that but said she wants to see a decrease in hospitalizations for COVID-19 before modifying the order in the city.
The mayor said having 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in the city Saturday and Sunday “is very concerning to us.” The 97 recorded Sunday in the city was a record number reported in a single day.
But Krewson said the recent uptick may be due to “being able to do a little bit more testing in the last week or so.”
She said, however, that the area remains “extremely short” in testing capacity.
