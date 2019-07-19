CLAYTON — Confusion reigned in St. Louis County on Friday, as taxpayers and county government officials struggled to interpret an order from the Board of Equalization that granted an extension from the July 8 deadline for some taxpayers to file property value appeals.
The board issued an order on Thursday that would push back the deadline to July 29, but it was not clear how many taxpayers could take advantage of the extension. And no information about the extension was published on the board’s website.
It did not appear that the board had complied with County Executive Sam Page’s request on Tuesday that the board continue accepting appeals until July 29.
For a second day, representatives of the board did not respond to the newspaper’s attempts to clarify what the ruling meant for St. Louis County taxpayers. Several sources in county government said the three-member board is overwhelmed with an estimated 25,000 property value appeals that under state law must be heard by the fourth Saturday in August.
The board’s ruling said taxpayers would be granted an extension to July 29 if they had tried to file appeals on July 8 between 5 p.m., when the county’s computer system stopped accepting appeals, and midnight, which had been listed as the deadline on some county web pages.
Board minutes suggest that a few dozen taxpayers got through to the board after hours that night and were given instructions by an office manager on how to file appeals.
The board order did not specify whether the ruling applied to just those taxpayers or if it meant that any taxpayer who claimed to have tried to file during that time could get an extension. It was not clear what proof, if any, a taxpayer would have to submit to prove that he could not submit an appeal after 5 p.m. on July 8.
Page told the County Council on Tuesday that the deadline should be extended for taxpayers because of technical glitches and misinformation that may have prevented some from filing timely appeals.
But he learned on Wednesday that the board had already extended the deadline to July 22 for taxpayers who had tried to file after 5 p.m. on July 8. In a letter to the board on Wednesday, Page noted that the public had not been notified of the extension, and asked the board to move the deadline back to July 29 for all taxpayers.
The board voted again on Thursday to push the deadline back to July 29 – but, again, only for the taxpayers who tried to file between 5 p.m. and midnight on July 8.
Page spokesman Doug Moore said late Thursday that the county executive “believes that anyone who tried in good faith to access the appeal process and was unable to because of technical glitches or misinformation should be given until July 29.”
One taxpayer told the Post-Dispatch that he called the Board of Equalization on Friday and was told there were no extensions.
Sam Africano, of Crestwood, said he visited the Board of Equalization website, which said the appeal deadline had passed. He said he then called a number that connected him to the St. Louis County assessor’s office, which transferred him to the board of equalization.
“She said it was not true, and there was no extension,” Africano told a reporter.
A reporter visited the board’s office in St. Ann about 1 p.m. on Friday, but the board had adjourned for the week. The hearings, which are held daily, are moving to Crestwood next week.
The board’s attorney, Rick Brunk, did not return messages from a reporter. Chairwoman Cheryl A. Kunzler and board member Thomas P. Craddock did not respond to an email.
Board member Emerson Sutton Jr., reached on a cell phone, said, “I don’t have any comments.”