Struggling homeowners, renters in St. Louis could get aid under new $5.4 million federal program

ST. LOUIS — City residents having trouble covering mortgage payments or rent due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply for up to $3,500 in aid from a new city program rolled out Wednesday.

The federally funded program is making $5.4 million available for such housing grants.

Applicants must demonstrate financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Examples include a loss of wages due to layoffs or furloughs, delayed unemployment payments, a physician's note requiring the applicant be quarantined or proof of hospitalization.

All aid payments will be made directly to the rental landlord or the lender in case of mortgages.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many St. Louis families and residents are facing eviction or are at risk of losing their homes through no fault of their own," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement.

"This program is designed to get them the financial assistance they need to keep a roof over their head during this extraordinarily challenging time."