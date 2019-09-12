A meeting that exceeded three hours Tuesday night gave Sunset Hills residents more than enough time to speak, but it was seven months too late for a rugby team’s opponents.
The City Council in February approved an agreement with the St. Louis Bombers to lease nearly 23 acres of the 122-acre property donated by Steven Bander in 2018.
City attorney Robert E. Jones said that the city does not have the right to terminate the lease for 10 years, except for material default.
However, residents feel they didn’t get a voice in the proposed development for multiple rugby fields, a pavilion, seating and parking at 13450 West Watson Road.
“A large contingent are very unhappy with what’s going on,” said Doug Ferguson. “We have a right to be heard.”
A land-use survey was sent to residents after the lease agreement was signed.
Now residents are questioning the fairness and the legality of the lease itself.
According to the 25-year lease agreement, the Bombers will pay $1,000 for the first year, $2,000 for the second year, and $3,000 for each of the subsequent 23 years for a total of $72,000. However, the city could end up paying a percentage of the value of improvements made on the property, based on the length of time it is leased.
Gena Stephens, who represents Friends of Bander Park in opposition to the development, said the group is seeking advice from legal counsel on whether the city may have violated its own ordinance in the process.
Aldermen Dee Baebler, who was initially in favor of the project, is now opposed after witnessing what she considers unruly behavior at rugby events. She faced criticism throughout the evening, both from some board members and a local bar owner who spoke favorably of the rugby players.
A supporter of the project, board member Mark Colombo, said the Bombers organization plans to invest $500,000 to $1.5 million to maintain and build infrastructure and that it would be the “best manicured piece of property in the city.” He accused naysayers of fearing an influx of blue-collar people, calling it “socio-economic racism.”
In the end, the board voted 5-2 to approve the initial phase of the development plan with conditions, including that lighting be turned off by 10 p.m., no alcohol served two hours after a match ends or by 10 p.m., whichever is sooner, no PA system, and parking restrictions.
Only Baebler and Ann McMunn voted against the project. Casey Wong was not in attendance.